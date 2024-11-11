Home
Delhi govt urges LG to make 10,000 bus marshals permanent, says crime against women on rise

Delhi CM Atishi in a press conference said that the removal of bus marshals has led to a rise in crimes against women on public transport buses.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 12:33 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 12:33 IST
India NewsDelhi

