Delhi HC asks ED to respond to former minister Jain's bail plea in money laundering case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a plea by jailed former minister Satyendar Jain seeking default bail in a money laundering case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma issued notice to the ED and asked it to file a status report on the matter.

The court also called for the nominal roll of Jain from the jail and listed the matter for further hearing on July 9.

Jain is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

He has challenged a trial court's May 15 order by which he was denied default bail in the case.