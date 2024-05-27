Delhi HC waives Rs 1 lakh cost on lawyer for PIL seeking facilities for Arvind Kejriwal in jail

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday waived the cost of Rs 1 lakh imposed on a lawyer for his public interest litigation (PIL) seeking appropriate arrangements for Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to run his government from jail.

The high court noted that the petitioner advocate has acknowledged his mistake and directed him to do community service in accordance with the directions of the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA).

The court, however, directed the petitioner that in case he files any petition in future, he should attach with it a copy of the costs order as well as the waiver order.