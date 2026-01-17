Menu
Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging Manish Sisodia's 2020 Assembly poll win

Sisodia had won the seat after securing 70,163 votes. The petitioner had secured 95 votes.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 14:38 IST
Published 17 January 2026, 14:38 IST
India NewsAAPDelhiDelhi High CourtManish Sisiodia

