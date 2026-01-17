Menu
Suspected Pakistani drone seen hovering over forward village in J&K's Samba

According to officials, after the drone movement was spotted, security forces launched a search operation in the area to ensure there were no airdrops of illicit payload like narcotics or weapons.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 16:20 IST
India NewsPakistanJammu and Kashmir

