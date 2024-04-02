Delhi High Court gives last chance to government, opposition parties to reply to plea against use of I.N.D.I.A. acronym

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora said that the replies be filed within one week to the public interest litigation which alleged that by using the I.N.D.I.A. acronym, the parties were taking 'undue advantage in the name of our country'.