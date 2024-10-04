Home
delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to allow 'conman' Sukesh Chandrashekar's plea against transfer from Mandoli jail

The court, however, said three days’ prior notice be given to Chandrashekar in case he is being shifted from this jail to another jail.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 10:45 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 10:45 IST
India News Delhi Delhi High Court Sukesh Chandrashekar

