<p>Lahore: Two adults and six children were buried alive and three injured when the roof of an academy came crashing down in Punjab province of Pakistan, an official said Sunday.</p>.<p>Two teachers and nine students were present in a classroom of the academy when its roof collapsed, according to the Punjab Emergency Department Rescue 1122.</p>.<p>"They were trapped under the rubble. The rescue teams recovered four students alive and shifted them to a hospital, where one of them succumbed to his injuries," Rescue 1122 said in a statement.</p>.<p>The bodies of seven others five students, aged between six and 10, and their two teachers were recovered and sent to the city mortuary, it added.</p>.<p>It is believed that the structure of the building housing the academy had turned weak because of the recent torrential rains.</p>.<p>Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, who expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of eight people, including children, has sought a report on the incident from the district administration. </p>