Delhi High Court seeks Centre's stand on 'disappearance' of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has sought the Centre's stand on a plea alleging disappearance of 70,772.48 kg of heroin from seizure records between 2018 and 2020.

Justice Subramonium Prasad issued a notice on a petition filed by B R Aravindakshan and asked the Centre to file its response within four weeks.

The petitioner, a journalist, has claimed that there is a huge discrepancy between the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report and the data released by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding seizure of drugs in the country from 2018 to 2020.