Delhi: Inspired by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, man held for posting photos with arms on social media

<p>New Delhi: A 22-year-old man has been arrested from the Dwarka area here for posting his photographs with illegal firearms on social media, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>They said Akash was inspired by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and wanted to gain notoriety on social media by posting photos with firearms.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said a dedicated police team has been formed to keep a close watch on active criminals through various social media platforms.</p>.<p>"The team stumbled upon a photo of one Akash posing with firearms on Instagram. His account was promptly followed and intelligence gathered to track him down," Singh said.</p>.<p>Acting on an input, Akash was caught from a spot near the Kair bus depot on Mitraon Kair Road on October 15, the officer said.</p>.<p>A country-made pistol and a live cartridge were seized from his possession and a case was registered under the Arms Act at the Jaffarpur Kalan police station.</p>.<p>During interrogation, Akash disclosed that he wanted to gain notoriety like Lawrence Bishnoi, another officer said.</p>.<p>He said he got the firearms from one Kalu about a month ago and uploaded the photos on Instagram to boost his popularity. The accused has more than 9,000 followers on Instagram, the officer said.</p>.<p>Police said Akash, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, has studied up to Class 12. </p>