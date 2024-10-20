Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: Inspired by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, man held for posting photos with arms on social media

During interrogation, Akash disclosed that he wanted to gain notoriety like Lawrence Bishnoi, an officer said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 20:24 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 October 2024, 20:24 IST
India NewsCrimeLawrence Bishnoi

Follow us on :

Follow Us