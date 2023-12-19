Delhi Jal Board losses increase to over Rs 1,196 crore in 2021-22

New Delhi: The Delhi Jal Board's (DJB) financial losses have jumped from Rs 344.05 crore in the 2019-20 fiscal to Rs 1,196.22 crore in 2021-22, while the board has a debt of more than Rs 73,000 crore, officials said.

The DJB is estimated to incur a loss of Rs 854.86 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal, they added. The information was shared by the DJB with the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

The DJB had incurred a loss of Rs 344.05 crore in 2019-20, which rose to Rs 770.87 crore in the next fiscal and then to Rs 1,196.22 crore in the 2021-22 fiscal.

The debt of DJB stands at Rs 73,196.55 crore, which includes an interest of Rs 35,829.96 crore and principal amount of Rs 37,366.59 crore.

The number of consumers have risen from 18,94,096 (18.94 lakh) in 2014-15 to 27,64,089 (27.64 lakh) in the 2022-23 financial year.

The DJB earned revenues of Rs 1,668.26 crore, Rs 1,764.57 crore, Rs 1,448.10 crore and Rs 1,827.42 crore in the 2019-20, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 financial years, respectively, according to the data.