Delhi L-G approves admission to vacant seats at IP University

Under the provision of Section 4 of the said Act, an Admission Regulatory Commission has been notified on April 13, 2023 with the approval of Delhi L-G. It has been provided in this section that the Admission Regulatory Committee shall regulate the procedure of admission in institutions and suggest the guidelines to the government, to ensure a fair, transparent, merit-based and non-exploitative procedure to be adopted by the government under the provisions of this Act.