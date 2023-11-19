Delhi L-G V K Saxena refuses to consider state govt's report on Bamnoli land acquisition matter

"I have received the 'Preliminary Report' on 'Complaints', submitted by Hon'ble Minister (Vigilance) and endorsed by Hon'ble Chief Minister. It is surprising and unfortunate, to say the least, that this report, which deals with sensitive vigilance-related matters and has been marked to my Secretariat in confidential cover, is already in public domain and its digital/electronic copies are freely available and details thereof have been widely reported in the media," he has said in the file.