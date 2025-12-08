<p>Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's recent remarks on AQI became the talking point of the capital as the opposition found fodder to criticise her.</p><p>AAP shared videos on social media where Gupta while talking on Delhi's air pollution can be heard saying -- "AQI is a temperature." She is further heard saying that AQI can be measured with "any" instrument. </p><p>Ridiculing the CM, AAP shared a meme video with the caption -- "AQI kam karna tha… madam ne IQ kam kar liya."</p>.Air pollution a legacy problem we inherited; taking steps to check it: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta.<p>AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal also shared the video saying, "First point - The Chief Minister has at least accepted that wherever AQI monitors are installed, water spraying is being done there so that the truth about pollution doesn't reach the people of Delhi. In other words, a game is underway to hide the data and show 'clean air'. Second point - When did this new science come about that AQI has now become temperature?"</p>.<p>Earlier, Gupta explaining the steps taken to control Delhi's air pollution had said that she needed 27 months to fix pollution "backlog of 27 years". She had also slammed protesters for "not raising" voice during the previous AAP govt.</p><p>"I want to ask those protesting at India Gate: the problem of air pollution is not new and has been around for years. Where were your protests before? What did the previous government do? There is a backlog of 27 years. The government at least needs 27 months to work. After 27 months, you can ask me about the steps we have taken to address the air pollution issue," Gupta said at an event.</p><p>Highlighting her government's initiatives to combat air pollution, Gupta mentioned that electric heaters were distributed among night guards of various Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) to reduce smoke and pollution from open fires used during winter.</p><p>She pointed out that electric heaters are a safe, clean, and environmentally friendly alternative that can effectively contribute to the battle against pollution.</p><p>According to her, the government is working in "mission mode" to reduce pollution levels.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>