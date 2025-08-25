<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-metro">Delhi Metro</a> Rail Corporation on Monday effected a hike in passenger fares, with the increase ranging between Rs 1 and Rs 4 depending on the distance travelled.</p>.<p>According to the revised structure, fares on normal days have gone up from Rs 10 to Rs 11 for the 0-2 km slab, while the highest fare for journeys beyond 32 km has increased from Rs 60 to Rs 64.</p>.<p>For travel between 12-21 km, fares have risen from Rs 40 to Rs 43, and for the 21-32 km slab, the new fare stands at Rs 54 against the earlier Rs 50.</p>.<p>Fares on Sundays and national holidays too saw a hike.</p>.Jugaad in metro fares: BMRCL uses stations as benchmark to tweak ticket prices.<p>Journeys beyond 32 km will now cost Rs 54 instead of Rs 50, while the 12-21 km slab has been revised to Rs 32 from the earlier Rs 30, it stated.</p>.<p>A similar increase, ranging up to Rs 5, has also been introduced on the Airport Express Line, it added.</p>.<p>The DMRC said the hike is "minimal" and intended to balance operational costs while continuing to provide affordable public transport. </p>