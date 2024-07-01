Delhi on 'orange' alert for next 2 days; rains predicted

New Delhi: The meteorological department has issued an "orange" alert in Delhi for the next two days even as the capital did not receive rains on Monday despite a prediction of showers.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 36.1 degrees Celsius, 1.7 notches below the season's average, while the minimum settled at 27.4 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

In a post on X, private weather-forecasting agency Skymet said, "The past two days have seen some respite from the downpours in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region). However, weather experts predict a resurgence in rain activity, likely intensified rainfall over Delhi starting from July 2." The capital will be on an "orange" alert due to rain, according to the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) seven-day forecast.