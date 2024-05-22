Delhi Police arrest man behind graffiti targeting CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested one Ankit Goyal for death-threatening graffiti against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at a metro station, news agency ANI reported.
The Metro Unit of Delhi Police had registered an FIR against the 33-year-old and was investigating the matter.
This comes after the Delhi Police on Tuesday said a man has been captured on CCTV cameras scribbling the messages.
The police on Monday registered an FIR and started a probe after graffiti bearing the AAP national convenor's name was found scribbled inside metro trains and at stations.
"A young man is caught writing on the signboards and coaches in the CCTV footage. He is suspected to be the same man who had shared the photographs of the graffiti on his Instagram account," an officer said.
More to follow...
(With PTI inputs)
Published 22 May 2024, 04:24 IST