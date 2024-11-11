Home
Delhi Police busts inter-state gun syndicate, 18 arrested in month-long operation

According to the police, four semi-automatic pistols, eight country made pistols, one country made rifle, three knives, and 33 live bullets were recovered from the accused during the entire operation, which was named 'Eagle'.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 12:34 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 12:34 IST
DelhiCrimeDelhi PoliceGangsters

