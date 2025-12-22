Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Microphone glitch during address at TMC meet prompts Mamata Banerjee to suspect ‘sabotage’

The meeting, convened by Banerjee on Monday afternoon and attended by party BLAs at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, had begun as scheduled.
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 11:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 December 2025, 11:02 IST
India NewsWest BengalIndia PoliticsMamata Banerjee

Follow us on :

Follow Us