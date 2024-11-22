Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi: Police complaint filed against Islamic cleric for issuing 'fatwa' against BJP's Muslim supporters

BJP's Minority Morcha president Jamal Siddiqui got the complaint filed at the Tughlak Road police station.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 November 2024, 16:08 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 November 2024, 16:08 IST
India NewsBJPDelhiIndian PoliticsFatwasMuslim Clerics

Follow us on :

Follow Us