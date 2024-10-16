Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe into hoax bomb threats to flights

Police said the number of FIRs may increase.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 12:28 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 12:28 IST
India NewsDelhiBomb threat

Follow us on :

Follow Us