Delhi Police registers FIR, begins probe into hoax bomb threats to flights

<p>New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with bomb threats to several domestic and international flights in the last two days and launched a probe into the matter, official sources said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air flight with more than 180 people on board returned to the national capital following a bomb threat.</p>.Seven flights get bomb threats via X.<p>According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the IGI airport police station as different flights received the threats through a social media handle in the last two days.</p>.<p>These aircraft were scheduled to fly to different countries and states, a police officer said.</p>.<p>In the past two days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some international flights, received bomb threats but nothing suspicious was found in the planes.</p>.<p>Police said the number of FIRs may increase.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, the issue of multiple hoax threats to various airlines came up before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday as the civil aviation secretary told parliamentarians that the accused are being identified and action will be taken against them.</p>