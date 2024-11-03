Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal to resume 'padyatra' from Rajouri Garden

AAP leaders are undertaking foot marches in Delhi's different assembly segments in the run-up to the February 2025 assembly polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 November 2024, 08:55 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2024, 08:55 IST
India NewsDelhiIndian PoliticsArvind KejriwalPadyatra

Follow us on :

Follow Us