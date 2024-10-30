Home
Delhi records second-hottest day this October on Diwali eve

The highest temperature of the month was recorded on October 19 at 36.2 degrees Celsius.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 18:16 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 18:16 IST
TemperatureweatherDiwaliOctoberDelhi News

