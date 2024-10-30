Delhi records second-hottest day this October on Diwali eve

<p>New Delhi: October in Delhi has mirrored the weather conditions of the previous year, with Wednesday recording the second-highest maximum temperature of the month at 36.1 degrees Celsius on the eve of Diwali, 5.1 degrees above normal, the weather department said.</p>.<p>The highest temperature of the month was recorded on October 19 at 36.2 degrees Celsius.</p>.<p>In October 2023, the mercury touched a peak of 36.7 degrees Celsius, same as in both 2021 and 2020. Also, just like in 2023, this year's October didn't see any rainy day.</p>.<p>Weather experts said this October the temperatures are still normal with no major dip. Had the temperatures been lower, it could have led to higher pollution levels.</p>.<p>The temperatures are expected to drop after the second week of November, they said.</p>.Air pollution level increases in Delhi, eight stations in red zone.<p>Meanwhile, the city's 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 307 at 4 pm on Wednesday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).</p>.<p>Out of the 40 monitoring stations, two -- Anand Vihar and Mundka -- were in the "severe" category with AQI levels above 400.</p>.<p>An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 to 100 "satisfactory", 101 to 200 "moderate", 201 to 300 "poor", 301 to 400 "very poor", and 401 to 500 "severe".</p>.<p>The humidity levels in the national capital fluctuated between 61 per cent and 83 per cent during the day.</p>.<p>For Diwali on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast mist in the morning with a clear sky during the day.</p>.<p>The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle around 36 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.</p>