Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Ashes: Lyon roars as Australia on top despite Stokes-Archer rearguard

The off-spinner claimed his 564th wicket to move clear of compatriot Glenn McGrath and into sixth on all-time list. Leading wicket-taker for Australia is Shane Warne (708).
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 07:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 07:40 IST
Sports NewsAustraliaCricketEnglandAshesBen StokesJofra ArcherNathan Lyon

Follow us on :

Follow Us