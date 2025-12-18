<p>Nathan Lyon became the second highest wicket-taker for Australia as England were reduced to 213 for eight on the second day of the third Ashes Test which was marred by technological blunders again.</p><p>When stumps were drawn on day two, England were trailing by 158 runs after Australia, resuming at their overnight score of 326 for eight were bowled out for 371 in their first innings.</p><p>England's cause were not helped by another suspect decision by the Snicko technology, though they can be happy of having at least avoided the follow-on.</p>.Ashes: 'Snicko' under scanner again in Adelaide as England fume over Smith dismissal.<p>Jamie Smith departed for 22 when Alex Carey took what Australia claimed was a faint bottom edge off Cummins.</p><p>The Snicko showed a small spike despite a gap between bat and ball, with Ben Stokes shaking his head as Smith trudged off.</p>.<p>On day one, Carey starred with an emotional century on his home ground, but it was shrouded in controversy over a Snicko error when he was on 72 and given not out.</p><p>England failed to have the decision overturned on review with replays showing a noise spike before the ball reached his bat.</p><p>Carey later conceded he likely edged the delivery from Josh Tongue that was caught behind and the technology operator admitted to an error.</p><p>The furore saw match referee Jeff Crowe reinstate a review decision for England, meaning they started day two with two reviews left, rather than one.</p><p><strong>Lyon surpasses McGrath</strong></p><p>Earlier, Off-spinner Lyon claimed his 564th wicket move clear of compatriot Glenn McGrath and into sixth on the all-time list.</p><p>The leading wicket-taker for Australia in Tests is Shane Warne with 708 scalps. </p><p>The 38-year-old, a classical spinner who flights the ball, bowled Ben Duckett to reach the milestone in his 141st Test -- one of two wickets in a sensational opening over which also accounted for Ollie Pope.</p><p>Next in his sights is England seamer Stuart Broad (604), then Indian great Anil Kumble (619).</p><p>After being reduced to 168 for eight, a gutsy Ben Stokes, who was not out 45 after facing 151 balls and Jofra Archer (30 not out) lead a late fightback, though Australia are still very much on top on a pitch ideal for batting.</p><p>Earlier, the hosts resumed on the back of Alex Carey's 106 and a gritty 82 from Usman Khawaja, with Mitchell Starc on 33 and Lyon yet to score.</p><p>Starc plundered five quick fours before being bowled by Archer for 54.</p><p>Lyon and Boland then piled on the pain in a 23-run last-wicket stand before Lyon was trapped lbw for nine by Archer, who ended with 5-53.</p><p>Australia are leading the five-match series 2-0 and will retain the urn if they win or draw after back-to-back eight-wicket thumping victories in Perth and Brisbane.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>