Delhi Riots 2020: HC judge recuses from hearing bail pleas of Sharjeel Imam, others in UAPA case

New Delhi: Delhi High Court judge Amit Sharma recused himself on Thursday from hearing a batch of bail pleas in a UAPA case linked to an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 communal riots here, including that of student activist Sharjeel Imam.

The matters were listed before a division bench headed by Justice Prathiba M Singh after a change in the roster of judges dealing with such cases.

"Let these matters be listed before another bench of which one of us, Justice Sharma, is not a member, subject to the orders of the acting chief justice, on July 24," Justice Singh ordered.