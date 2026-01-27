<p>New Delhi: A man allegedly slit the throat of a 21-year-old woman inside a hotel room in Delhi's Usmanpur after she refused to marry him, before trying to kill himself, police said on Tuesday.</p>.<p>Both were admitted to GTB hospital as they were critically injured, they said.</p>.<p>The incident took place on January 24 at 8.15 pm. The police found the woman and a 23-year-old man with deep blade injury marks on their throats. A blood-stained blade was recovered from the room, a senior police officer said.</p>.Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment in Bengaluru.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that the man and the woman were known to each other and lived in the same locality. The man had allegedly been pressuring her to marry him.</p>.<p>Police said he called her to the hotel on the pretext of meeting and allegedly attacked her with a blade after she refused his marriage proposal. He then allegedly attempted suicide by slitting his own throat.</p>.Accused of domestic violence, Puttur man attempts suicide in front of judge.<p>A case under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the man, and further investigation is underway.</p>.<p>A forensic team has examined the hotel premises and collected evidence. Police are also scanning CCTV footage and questioning hotel staff and other people to establish the sequence of events. </p>