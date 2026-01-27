Menu
Delhi shocker: 21-year-old man slits woman's throat after she refuses marriage, attempts suicide later

A case under Section 109 (1) (attempt to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the man, and further investigation is underway.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 14:54 IST
