<p>Guwahati: Nagaland University on Tuesday said that a team of their researchers have discovered a new plant species in a community-preserved forest located on the high-altitude in Phek district, underscoring significance of the Northeast as the country'one of biodiversity hotspot.</p><p>The university said the new species, Hoya nagaensis, was discovered during systematic botanical explorations of under-explored forest areas in the hill state. </p><p>"The plant displays distinctive leaf shapes and floral characteristics that clearly differentiate it from other known species in the Hoya genus. The findings provide strong evidence that community-protected forests in Nagaland are critical refuges for rare and endemic plant species, contributing valuable data to global plant science and strengthening India's botanical records," Vieneite-o Koza, Researcher, Nagaland University, said. </p><p>The study was led by principal investigator Gyati Yam, department of forestry, Nagaland University with Vieneite-o Koza and Joynath Pegu as two other researchers. The findings were published in Kew Bulletin, a peer-reviewed international journal publishing authoritative research on plant and fungal taxonomy, systematics, nomenclature and global biodiversity.</p><p>"Large parts of Nagaland's forests remain scientifically undocumented, limiting accurate biodiversity assessment and effective conservation planning. The research team undertook detailed field surveys and taxonomic studies to address this gap and improve scientific understanding of the region's plant diversity."</p><p>Elated over the discovery, Vice Chancellor of the University, Jagadish Kumar Patnaik, said, "The discovery of a new plant species by Nagaland University researchers highlights the extraordinary biodiversity of Northeast India. It provides strong evidence that community-protected forests in Nagaland are vital refuges for rare and endemic plants. This work not only strengthens India's botanical records but also contributes valuable data to global plant science and conservation efforts."</p><p>Gyati Yam, an assistant professor of the university's department of dorestry, said, "Our focus is on on exploring high-altitude forests, identifying and describing previously unknown plant species, documenting regional biodiversity, and assessing the conservation status of rare and endemic plants. A key emphasis was also placed on understanding the role of community-reserved forests in protecting fragile ecosystems."</p><p>The species, the university said, is currently known only from a single location in the Kavünhou Community Reserved Forest in Phek district. "Owing to its extremely restricted distribution and threats such as shifting cultivation and forest disturbance, it has been provisionally assessed as critically endangered. The discovery highlights the effectiveness of traditional forest stewardship practiced by local Naga communities in conserving biodiversity."</p><p>Beyond its scientific identification, the discovery highlights the Eastern Himalaya's temperate forest ecosystems as rich sources of botanical novelty. The study provides detailed habitat information and comparisons with related taxa, offering valuable baseline data for future botanical and ecological research in the region.</p>