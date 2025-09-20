Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi slashes film shoot fees to woo filmmakers

The Public Works Department (PWD) has kept its base charges at Rs 10,000, while locations such as Dilli Haat (INA) and the Garden of Five Senses can now be hired for Rs 80,000 plus GST a day.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 12:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 12:14 IST
India NewsDelhiFilmmakers

Follow us on :

Follow Us