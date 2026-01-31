<p>Delhi will soon have eight new footover bridges with an objective to improve pedestrian safety and mobility. The Public Works Department has approved construction worked for these projects, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>These locations include</p><ol><li><p>Madhuban Chowk</p></li><li><p>Welcome-cut (GT Road)</p></li><li><p>Shahbad Dairy</p></li><li><p>Ber Sarai Market</p></li><li><p>Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit Vidyapeeth</p></li><li><p>Okhla Sabzi Mandi</p></li><li><p>Janakpuri Jeevan Park Bus Stand</p></li><li><p>Mata Chanan Devi Hospital.</p></li></ol><p>PWD minister of Delhi government said that, "Delhi's growth demands modern solutions. No one should have to risk their life while crossing a road. These foot over bridges are being built exactly where safety concerns are the highest, ensuring smoother traffic flow and secure passage for pedestrians." </p><p>"We are moving away from the culture of slow infrastructure. Construction of the approved foot over bridges will begin by February 2026 and projects will be completed within the defined time frame. Accountability and speed are now non-negotiable," he said.</p><p>Earlier minister had asked all the MLAs to suggest steps to each traffic congestion problem in their areas. The ministry expects that these new footover bridges will ease the congestion and will be a relief for pedestrians. </p>.<p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>