Delhi: Toddler among 3 refugees injured in acid attack in Vikaspuri, one resident held

<p>New Delhi: Three refugees, including a Syrian national and a 11-month-old child, suffered burns as they were attacked <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/acid-attack">with acid</a> during an argument with residents in west <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/delhi-india">Delhi</a>'s Vikaspuri, police said on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The child was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment and was discharged today, they said.</p>.<p>An FIR has been lodged and a local resident, Rakesh Kumar, has been arrested in the matter, according to a police statement.</p>.<p>The incident took place on September 30 near the UNHRC (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) office located at Vikaspuri, they said.</p>.<p>Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was received regarding a brawl between the refugees and local residents.</p>.<p>A police team reached the spot and found that during the altercation, Kumar brought a can and threw some chemical at the three refugees and on the tentage where a few of them were residing.</p>.<p>Veer said on primary examination, the liquid appeared to be phenyl, but the exact composition will be established only on chemical examination.</p>.<p>Among the three refugees, one is a Syrian national, a police source said.</p>.<p>An FIR was lodged under appropriate sections of criminal law on October 1 and the accused was arrested, the DCP said.</p>.<p>The police, in a statement, said refugees frequent the UNHRC office in Vikaspuri seeking work and shelter. They often raise slogans, causing disturbance to the locals.</p>.<p>"Refugees go there from time to time, asking for work and shelter. Many a times, they raise slogans also, which causes disturbance to the local residents. On that day also, there was a heated argument between the refugees and the security guard deployed there, leading to the incident," read the statement. </p>