Delhi water crisis: Atishi taken to LNJP hospital as health deteriorates amid indefinite hunger strike

Delhi Water Minister Atishi was on Monday night taken to the LNJP hospital due to deteriorating health, and was admitted to the ICU.
Atishi has been on an indefinite hunger strike since June 21, demanding that Haryana release Delhi's share of water.
Commenting on the Delhi Water Minister's hospitalisation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said, "Her blood sugar level dropped to 43 at midnight and to 36 at 3 AM, after which LNJP Hospital doctors advised immediate hospitalization. She has not eaten anything for the last five days and is on an indefinite hunger strike demanding Haryana government to release Delhi's share of water.
"She's been admitted in the emergency ICU at LNJP. We pray for her speedy recovery," the AAP said.
Earlier on Monday, the AAP in a statement had said, "Water Minister Atishi's weight is also decreasing unexpectedly. Before sitting on hunger strike on 21st June, her weight was 65.8 kg which has come down to 63.6 kg on the fourth day of the hunger strike. That is, her weight has decreased by 2.2 kg in just 4 days."
"Along with this, her blood pressure level has also decreased. Doctors have described the speed at which Water Minister Atishi's blood sugar level, blood pressure and weight have decreased as dangerous. Along with this, Minister Atishi's urine ketone level of water is also increasing. Such an increase in the amount of ketone in her body will be dangerous for her health," the AAP statement had added.
Published 25 June 2024, 02:24 IST