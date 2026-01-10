Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Delhi's air pollution not limited to winters; yearlong efforts needed to check it: CM Rekha Gupta

Addressing the Winter session of the Delhi Assembly over a debate on pollution, she said that pollution levels will go down only after various agencies work in the field throughout the year.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 19:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 19:29 IST
India NewsDelhiAir Pollution

Follow us on :

Follow Us