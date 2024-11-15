Home
Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan intersection renamed 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda Chowk' on his 150th birth anniversary

Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had in 2021 announced that India would forever celebrate this day as 'Aadiwasi Gaurav Din' since Bhagwan Birsa Munda was born on this day in Jharkhand.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 08:58 IST

Published 15 November 2024, 08:58 IST
