Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

DIAL installs feminine hygiene product vending machines at Delhi airport

These machines will provide women passengers with a range of sanitary products, including menstrual cups, tampons and sanitary pads.
Last Updated 07 August 2023, 13:26 IST

Follow Us

Airport operator DIAL on Monday announced the installation of feminine hygiene product vending machines at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in collaboration with Sirona.

These machines will provide women passengers with a range of sanitary products, including menstrual cups, tampons and sanitary pads.

As many as 12 vending machines have been installed right outside all women's restrooms at Terminal 2 (T2) of Delhi airport, offering an array of essential products for women, catering to their diverse hygiene needs, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

'We have partnered with Sirona in this initiative, which will undoubtedly make a significant impact on women travellers' convenience and well-being. This is a progressive step towards promoting women's health and hygiene,' DIAL CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar said.

The private airport operators said that it will be extending the facility to Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 as well going forward.

'We hope that this initiative sets a precedent for other high-footfall locations to embrace this revolutionary approach and prioritize women's hygiene,' said Deep Bajaj, co-founder and CEO of Sirona.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 07 August 2023, 13:26 IST)
India NewsDelhiDelhi AirportIndira Gandhi International AirportSanitary pads

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT