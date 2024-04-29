Man kills friend with knife over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park

New Delhi: A 33-year-old mechanic was stabbed to death Sunday at his rented house in the Mahindra Park area of northwest Delhi, police said.

The victim, Zahid, was known to his alleged killer, who has been identified as Ravi, they said. The two reportedly had a fallout over a woman.

Police said they received a PCR call about a stabbing incident at Mahindra Park Police Station around 4.30 pm.