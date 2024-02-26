ED attaches Noida flats, FDs of journalist Upendra Rai in money laundering case

The ED investigation found that Rai, his brother Narender Rai and other associates 'were involved in extortion of money from various persons/entities by threatening action from investigative agencies.' 'The money so extorted was received in cash/kind in various bank accounts in the garb of consultancy services. The total money, extorted as proceeds of crime in the case, is to the tune of Rs 52.55 crore,' the agency alleged.