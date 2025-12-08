<p>New Delhi: The ED has filed a chargesheet against former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain and 13 others under the anti-money laundering law in connection with alleged corruption in awarding tenders for Delhi Jal Board (DJB)'s sewage treatment plats (STPs), the agency said on Monday.</p>.<p>The prosecution complaint was filed before a Delhi court on December 6.</p>.<p>The Enforcement Directorate has sought prosecution of the 14 accused under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), an official told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.ED attaches over Rs 7.44 crore assets in 'benami' probe against Satyendar Jain.<p>The investigation has "concluded" that Jain, Udit Prakash Rai (former DJB CEO), Ajay Gupta (ex-DJB member), Satish Chandra Vashishth (former chief engineer of DJB), and private persons/entities like Euroteck Environmental Pvt Ltd, Raja Kumar Kurra, Vinod Chauhan, Nagendra Yadav, and some others were involved in/have assisted in generation, acquisition, concealment, possession and use of proceeds of crime worth Rs 17.70 crore, the ED said in a statement.</p>.<p>The probe pertains to alleged corruption in awarding four STP tenders of the DJB.</p>