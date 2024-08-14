ED initiates restitution of flats worth over Rs 20 cr to 'cheated' Gurugram homebuyers

The process to restitute the assets of innocent investors is undertaken under section 8(8) of the PMLA that says that if a property has been confiscated by the central government (by the ED under the PMLA), the special court (or higher courts) have the power to direct restoration of the confiscated property to a claimant who has a legitimate interest in the property and has suffered a quantifiable loss as a result of an offence of money laundering.