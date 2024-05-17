ED likely to name AAP, Arvind Kejriwal as prime accused in Delhi liquor 'scam' supplementary chargesheet today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will likely file its ninth supplementary chargesheet on Friday, where it is likely to name the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as well as its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as the prime accused in the alleged Delhi liquor policy 'scam', News18 reported on Thursday.

The publication states that the AAP can be named an accused through Kejriwal via section 70 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

It also states that rules under the Representation of People's Act can be evoked by the ED to show that AAP's bank accounts were used to receive kickbacks from the alleged scam, which in turn were used to fund the party's campaign in the Goa assembly elections.

The publication also noted that this ED action could result in political and administrative implications for the AAP, which might lose its status if the Election Commission receives complaints from other parties seeking action, and might see its bank accounts and assets attached as part of the PMLA case proceedings.