Homeindiadelhi

Delhi excise policy case: ED issues seventh summons to Arvind Kejriwal

This comes after Kejriwal refused to depose before the federal agency for the sixth time on February 19, with the AAP saying the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summons to the CM.
Last Updated 22 February 2024, 05:30 IST

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Delhi excise policy case and asked him to to appear before it on February 26, news agency ANI reported.

This is the seventh time the probe agency has issued a summons against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo.

This comes after Kejriwal refused to depose before the federal agency for the sixth time on February 19, with the AAP saying the ED should wait for the court's decision instead of repeatedly sending summons to the CM.

More to follow...

(Published 22 February 2024, 05:30 IST)
