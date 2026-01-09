Menu
Elderly man mauled to death by stray dogs in Delhi's Dwarka

The man, identified as Raju, aged around 60 years, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 14:40 IST
Published 09 January 2026, 14:40 IST
