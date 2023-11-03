Entire north India breathing polluted air, urge Union environment minister to address problem: Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai called upon his Union counterpart on Friday to become more active in addressing the air pollution problem, saying it's not just the national capital, but the entire north India that is breathing polluted air.

Rai pointed out that the air pollution issue is not confined to Delhi alone, and the situation is the same across north India.

He said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party is blaming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the air pollution problem in Delhi, but he is not responsible for the poor air quality in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana."

At a press conference held here, he appealed to the Union environment minister to become more proactive, saying, "It doesn't seem like there's a Union Environment Ministry in Delhi."