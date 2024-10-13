Home
Ex-DU Professor Saibaba’s body to be donated to hospital, says family

Saibaba's body will be kept at Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, for his relatives, friends and well-wishers to pay homage, on Monday. Afterwards, his body will be donated to a hospital as per his wishes.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 10:24 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 10:24 IST
