Excise policy case | 'Don't understand lengthy counters in such matters': Supreme Court adjourns bail plea hearing of BRS leader K Kavitha

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned bail plea hearing of BRS leader K Kavitha in connection to the Delhi Excise Policy Case.

"We do not understand this tendency of (lengthy) counters in bail matters. In High Courts case diary is placed and then decided (finally)," the apex court noted.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court last week extended till September 2 the judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader K Kavitha and others in the money-laundering case related to the alleged scam.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the custody of the accused after they were produced before the court through a video-conference on the expiry of the period of their judicial custody granted earlier.

