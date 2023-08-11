Excise 'scam': Delhi HC grants bail to Raghav Magunta in money laundering case

The Delhi High Court has granted bail to Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP, in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, who had earlier granted interim bail to the son of MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, recorded that the relief was granted as the Enforcement Directorate did not oppose his bail plea.

The ED, in its reply, submitted that since the accused is cooperating in the investigation and assisting in tracing the Proceeds of Crime, which would have been otherwise difficult, he may be granted bail.

“In view of the statement made and the facts narrated herein above, the interim bail granted vide order dated 18.07.2023 for four weeks on medical grounds is made absolute,” said the court in an order dated August 10.

“Let the petitioner be released on regular bail furnishing a personal bond of Rs. 2,00,000 with two sureties of like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial court ,” the court said.