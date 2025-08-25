Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi

Facing financial strain, Delhi Metro raises fares after 8 years; hike between Rs 1 - Rs 4

DMRC termed the hike 'minimal' and said it was necessary to balance rising operational expenses.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 04:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 04:01 IST
India NewsDelhi MetroDMRCtravel

Follow us on :

Follow Us