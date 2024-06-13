Families observe 27th year of Uphaar Cinema tragedy

New Delhi: Families of victims of Uphaar tragedy on Thursday observed the 27th year of the incident that claimed the lives of 59 people, including 23 children, in a massive fire inside a south Delhi cinema hall.

On June 13, 1997, a fire had broken out at Uphaar cinema hall during the screening of Hindi film Border.

The Association of The Victims of Uphaar Tragedy (AVUT) said there has been little change in the state of fire safety measures at public places ever since the tragedy.