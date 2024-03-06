Farmers Protest: Traffic affected at Delhi borders, say police; security mounted

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said that force is already deployed at the Delhi-Haryana border. "We are keeping a tab on the situation in the wake of this call given by the farmers."

Another officer said, "We had temporally removed barriers for commuters at the Singhu and the Tikri borders. The deployment of police and paramilitary personnel is still there and (they) will ensure strict, round-the-clock vigil."

Additional police and paramilitary forces have been deployed at railway and metro stations and bus stands as the farmers would also be coming in public transport like trains and buses.