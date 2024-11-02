Home
Fashion designer Rohit Bal cremated at Lodhi Road crematorium

Bal, one of India’s most celebrated fashion designers, died on Friday night at a south Delhi hospital following a heart attack at the age of 63. He was cremated at the Lodhi Road crematorium here on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 14:22 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 14:22 IST
India NewsDelhi

