Fire at shop in Delhi's Jama Masjid area

A fire broke out at a shop in Kinari Bazaar near north Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 May 2024, 09:06 IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out at a shop in Kinari Bazaar near north Delhi's Jama Masjid area on Sunday, Delhi Fire Services officials said.

'We received a call regarding the fire at 1.08 pm. Four fire tenders were pressed into service,' an official said and added that there are no reports of casualty.

The official said that they are sending two more fire tenders to the spot.

'We have informed the local police about the matter for further investigation,' the official said.

Published 12 May 2024, 09:06 IST
